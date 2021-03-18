Phillip Pannell, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and talking to friends on his cb radio. He was a jack of all trades and he loved his family. Phillip was a brick mason. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with burial in Zion Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Shonda Stephens Pannell of Blue Springs, mother, Betty Harper of Blue Springs; daughters, Gracie and Laura Pannell of Blue Springs; sons, Chris Pannell (Savannah) of Pontotoc and Jesse Pannell (Brittany) of Nettleton; sisters, Brenda Martin, Diane Pannell and Melissa Hatfield all of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Sky Hendrix and Serenti Croscen; and a host of other family and friends. He was precede in death by his father, Morris Pannell and a sister, Belinda Butler. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
