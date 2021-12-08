Rhonda Kay McVey Pannell, 62, passed away on Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born on March 09, 1959 to Jasper and Betty Tigrett McVey. She was a member of Jesus Name House of Prayer in the Blackland Community. Rhonda was a homemaker and enjoyed going to church where she loved to worship the Lord and she also loved spending time with her family. Funeral services will be held at Jesus Name House of Prayer Chapel on Friday, December 10, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scotty Downs and Bro. Thomas Wade officiating. Burial will be in the Jesus Name House of Prayer Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gary Wayne Pannell of Jumpertown; son, Michael Pannell (Shannon) of Booneville; daughter, Amy Pannell Bullock (Lamont) of Booneville; (5) grandchildren, Madison, Kylee, Chloe, Zadie and Garrison Bullock; (3) sisters, Donna McVey (Eddie) of Water Valley, Brenda Ford (Billy) and Wonda Jeter all of Booneville; (2) brothers, Scottie McVey (Kim) of Fulton and Stevie McVey (Mary Ann) of Booneville; best friend, Carolyn Whitehead; host of special nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jackie McVey and his wife, Theresa McVey; sisters, Carolyn McVey and Katherine McVey. Pallbearers will be Tim Ford, Kenneth Ford, Logan Ford, Tim Garrett, Lamont Bullock, Chase Koon, Christopher Robinson, Tim Franks and Jr. Downs. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews and the men of the church. Visitation will be at Jesus Name House of Prayer, 349 Cr 7000 in the Blackland Community on Thursday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Jesus Name House of Prayer Church, in care of Scotty Downs, 18 CR 8361, Rienzi, MS 38865. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
