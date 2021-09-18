Ricky Jessie James Pannell, 63, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Pannell will be at 2 PM Sunday, September 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with his nephew, Bud Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Pannell was born June 17,1958 in Walnut, the son of the late James Vernon and Ida Marie Wilbanks Pannell. He received his education in the Walnut Public School System and was currently a valued employee with the Bilt-Rite Corporation. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Pannell enjoyed horses, fishing and gardening. Many days were shared with friends under a shade tree just "piddlin" and "tinkering". Family gatherings around the holidays that included a fish fry on July 4th and grilling on Labor Day Weekend were important annual events. Mr. Pannell was a true Elvis fan and found much pleasure in wrestling and watching westerns on television. Visitation will continue today from 12 Noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 14 years, Kathy Bryant Pannell, four daughters, Chelsea Pannell and Jessica Wade (Brandon), both of Ripley, Lesley Mayfield (Tyler) and Angel Pannell, both of Jonesboro, AR, two brothers, Vernon Pannell (Lisa), of Ripley, Buddy Barber (Debra), of Bolivar, TN, seven grandchildren, Kady and Kase Duncan, Kadence Wade, Bryson Beaty, Amberly, Kristen and Patton Holmes, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a loyal canine companion, "Silly-Pup". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
