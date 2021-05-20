Robert Gene Pannell,72, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was a used car dealer and had driven a bus for East Union for over fifteen years. He was a member of Union County school board and had served as president. He enjoyed hunting, sports, old cars, tractors and dominoes. He loved his family and always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Tommy Asburn and Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Grisham Pannell of Alpine; daughter, Pamela Prewett (Steven) of Pleasant Ridge; sons, Timothy Pannell (LeAnn) and Jeremy Pannell all of Alpine; sisters, Willie Helton, Linda Roberts and Janie Conway (Mike) Brothers, Mitchell Pannell and Rickey Pannell (Brenda); (8) grandchildren, Brittany Cunningham (Adam), Katlin Prewett, Anna Claire Pannell, Bayleigh Pannell, Emma Pannell, Hannah Pannell, Karley Pannell and Kaleb Pannell; great-grandchild, Ellie Kate Cunningham; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Ovie Mae Pannell; three brothers, Marvin Pannell, Norman Pannell and Daniel Pannell. Pallbearers will be Marty Pannell, Gary Pannell, John Pannell, Bobby Pannell, Stan Pannell, Matt Conway, Johnathan Roberts, Joe D. Roberts, Jimmy Helton, Jeff Willard, Steve Willard, Bryson Grisham and John Grisham. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a. m. until service time at 4:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
