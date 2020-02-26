TUPELO, MS -- Sergeant Kimberly Lynette Pannell, 50, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Davis Temple Church of the Living God . Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:00 until 7:00 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary . Burial will follow at in the Corinth National Cemetery with Military Honors .

