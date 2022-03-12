Shelby Pannell Blue Springs-Shelby Pannell age, 84 died Saturday March 12, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. She was retired from Lucky Star Industries with over 35 years of service and she was a member of the Blue Springs Baptist Church. She loved quilting, cooking, working in her flowers and spending time with her family. Services will be Monday at 3 pm at the Blue Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the MT Zion cemetery. Survivors include 1 daughter, Teresa Jarvis of Baldwyn, 2 sons, Billy D. Bramlett of Blue Springs and Joe Bramlett & Cynthia of Baldwyn 1 Grandchild, Amanda Jarvis. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. & Cleo Roberts Kuykendall, her first husband Billy Bramlett and her second husband, Lamar Pannell. Visitation will be Monday at the Blue Springs Baptist Church from 1 pm until 3 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.