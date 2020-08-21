Tammy Denise Pannell, 51, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Colorado. She was born November 3, 1968 to the late Jimmy Wayne Senter and Martha Senter Childers Pearson. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved the mountains. A funeral ceremony will be 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her mother, Martha Senter Pearson of Fulton, husband, Lonnie Ray Pannell of Clifton, CO, brother, Craig (Monica) Senter of Booneville. Preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Wayne Senter Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
