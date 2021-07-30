Baldwyn- Teresa Diane Pannell, 57, passed away on July 30, 2021at the Piney Grove Campground. Teresa was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and daughter. She was a CNA for many years, she loved traveling to LA and camping with family and friends. Teresa was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at Lebanon Cemetery on Sunday evening at 5:30 p. m. with Bro. Terry Roberts officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Misty Roberts (Eric); son, Nathan Pannell (Brittany); father, Bobby Roberts; brothers, Terry Roberts (Renee), Neil Roberts (Renita) and Anthony Roberts; sisters, Greta Austin (Ray), Carla Durham and Robin Skelley (Nate); grandchildren, Damyen Mathew Roberts, Cayden James Roberts, Samantha Jean Roberts, Hailey Skye Pannell, Hayden Chase Pannell and Addy G. Pannell; special nephew, Anthony Paul Roberts, JR; host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Roberts and a brother, Eugene Roberts. Pallbearers will be Nathan Skelley, Ryan Skelley, Lee Oswalt, Rick Durham, Dean Franczak, George Kidwell and Jon Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Roberts, Ray Austin and Anthony Roberts. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 3:00- - 5:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
