Terry Wayne Pannell, 68, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Pannell will be at 11AM Saturday, April 30 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. A Christian, Mr. Pannell was born on December 17, 1953, in Tippah County, the son of the late Edd James and Alma Gertrude Pannell. He received his education in the Pine Grove Public School System and was employed as an Heavy Equipment Operator for The City of Ripley, GAP and Nance Construction for most of his life. Known as a carefree outdoorsman, Mr. Pannell's favorite past times included small engine repair, watching his favorite television show Gunsmoke, his outgoing personality, his talent of creating nicknames on the spot and cheering on his favorite Nascar driver, Mark Martin. He will always be remembered as the best husband, "Pops" and "Pawpaw" ever and his family will miss him dearly. Visitation will be from 5PM until 8PM Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home and Saturday from 9AM until time of service. Those left to cherish memories include his beloved wife of 40 years, Carolyn Ann Pannell, three daughters, Terri Swinford (Jason), Ashley Barnes (Christopher) and Hannah Pannell, all of Ripley, one son, Scottie Pannell of Little Rock, AK, one sister, Mevoline Tennison (Mike) of Booneville, one brother, Johnny Pannell of Ripley and seven grandchildren. He is also preceded by five sisters, Christine, Bobbie, Zena, Stella and Debbie and five brothers, Bud, Jessie, Junior, Jerry and Jody. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.