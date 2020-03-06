On Friday morning, March 6, 2020, Wanda Simpson Pannell, 59, resident of the Walnut Community, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following a brief illness. Services remembering the life of Wanda will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 7 at Harmony Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery in Walnut. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Wanda was born July 18, 1960 in Jackson, TN, the daughter of the late Eddie Wreathe and Dorothy Howell Simpson. She was a 1978 graduate of Middleton High School and was married February 3, 1979 to her beloved husband, William Troy Pannell who preceded her in death on October 31, 2019. A Christian, Wanda was employed as a clerk for the Town of Walnut for 10 years and as a beautician for 41 years as long as her health permitted. Affectionately known as "Wandy", she will be remembered for her love of music, dancing, monogramming, gardening and working in her kitchen that included canning, baking and cooking. She loved every opportunity she had to spoil her much adored grandchildren and taking the time for much needed "carport therapy" with Becky, Zadie and Zoey as well as watching Cody and Westen play baseball and ride horses. Visitation will be from from 10 AM to 2 PM Saturday, March 7 at Harmony Baptist Church. Memories will be shared by her daughters, Jennifer Ross (Brandon) of Middleton, TN and Jess Jackson (Jon) of Walnut, a sister, Becky Drewery (Joey Stewart) of Walnut, a brother, Jackie Simpson (Debbie) of Middleton, TN, four grandchildren, Cody, Westen, Zadie Grace and Zoey Klaire, two special nephews, Greg "Jr" Nelms and Clint Drewery, a special niece "Bec-Bec" Simpson, special friends, Hank & Janie Basford, Dana Lois & Jeff Hopkins, Billie Carol Hall, Theresa Jane & Jo Jo Martindale and Nickolette Nelms and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by two unborn grandchildren and a brother in law, Kent Drewery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
