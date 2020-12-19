William Clifton "Cliff" Pannell, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on February 27, 1946, to William Olen and Emily Doris Goudelock Pannell in New Albany, MS. He was a retired engineer for Standex-Master-Bilt Corp after 39 years of service. Cliff had decades of service to the Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster. He also served as a trainer for new scout leaders and earned the highest award in Scouting - The Silver Beaver. He was a faithful member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in New Albany for many years and also a Greeter. He was a graduate of New Albany High School and Mississippi State University. Psalm 116:15, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants" Services will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church in New Albany, MS, with Pastor Andrew Chesteen , Rev. Tom Sumrall, and Pastor Chris Moore officiating. A private burial will follow in Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Cliff is survived by his wife: Linda Gray Pannell of New Albany, MS; two sons: Stephen Pannell (Myra) of Starkville, MS, Trent Pannell of Pontotoc, MS; two grandchildren: Luke Pannell and Lauren Pannell both of Starkville, MS. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Alan Greer, Richard Hardy, Walt Harrison, Scott Kirkland, Bill Parks, Kenny Rakestraw, Chase Stepp, Tom Wiseman, Ed Gresham. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacon Body of First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church for Camp Armstrong, 200 Bankhead Street New Albany, MS 38652. Expressions of sympathy, for the Pannell service, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com .
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.