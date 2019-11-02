On Thursday morning, October 31, 2019, William Troy Pannell, 63, resident of Walnut and retired United States Army Veteran, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home following a brief illness. Funeral Services, with Military Recognition, honoring the life of Mr. Pannell will be at 1 PM Saturday, November 2 at Harmony Baptist Church in Walnut. Bro. Kenneth Drewery and Bro. Tim Bass will officiate. Personal Reflections will be given by Bro. Gary Hugh Porterfiled. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Pannell was born July 15, 1956 in Tippah County, the son of the late William Clyde and Mary Porterfield Pannell. He was a 1974 graduate of Walnut High School and was married February 3, 1979 to his beloved wife, Wanda Simpson Pannell who survives. A member of Harmony Baptist Church, Mr. Pannell was a valued employee of the Carrier Corporation for 21 years before his retirement. Mr. Pannell was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed farming, hunting, gardening and operating a tractor for Hank Basford. He will be remembered as a practical jokester, a patriotic American, loyal to his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren and didn't mind sharing his honest feelings with anyone. The love and memories he gave his family and friends will be cherished forever. Visitation will continue from 11 AM to 1 PM today at Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 40 years, those left to share his memory include his daughters, Jennifer Ross (Brandon) of Middleton, TN and Jess Jackson (Jon) of Walnut, three sisters, Mary Lela "Tootsie" Nelms (James Earl), Billie Ruth Spencer (G. W.), both of Walnut and Shelia Elizabeth McAlpin (Mike) of Middleton, TN, one uncle, Mack Pannell (Leon) of Walnut, one aunt Mary Lee Richerson (Jerry) of Walnut, four wonderful grandchildren, Cody and Westen Ross, Zadie and Zoey Jackson , a host of nieces and nephews and his very dear special friends, Hank and Janie Basford, Jeff and Dana Hopkins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William James Pannell. The flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Pannell and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Pannell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
