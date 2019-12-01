Mr. John Bryan Parchman, 82, passed away on November 30, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Mr. John was born on May 10, 1937, in McCondy, the son of the late John Harry and Corrine Vanlandingham Parchman. John was a Veteran of the United States Army National Guard 223rd Engineering Battalion. He worked as a Bacon Slicer for Bryan Foods for 38 years. He enjoyed squirrel hunting, fishing, and gardening, especially tomatoes. He loved old music, his Grands, and telling stories. He attended West End Baptist Church in West Point. He married Nina McCrory Parchman on March 5, 1960 in West Point. They were married for 59 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Rye. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at Two O'clock from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Owen Hitchcock officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Nina Parchman of Wren: two daughters, Pam Allen (Jeff) of Wren and Sharon Logan (Terry) of Hamilton: one son, John Keith Parchman of New Orleans, Louisiana; son-in-law: Guy Rye of Prairie: seven grandchildren: Jenna Walker (Chris) of Fulton, Jim Bryan Logan of Hamilton, Will Allen (Morgan) of Wren, Nathan Logan (Brittany) of Hamilton, Watkins Rye of Prairie, Parker Rye (Carrigan) of Memphis, Tennessee, and David Logan of Hamilton, and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Will Allen, David Logan, Jim Bryan Logan, Nathan Logan, Parker Rye, Watkins Rye, and Chris Walker. Memorials may be made to West End Baptist Church, P.O. Box 388, West Point, Mississippi 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
