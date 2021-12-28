Billy Ray "Buddy" Pardue, 71, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home. He was born May 30, 1950, to Hafford Ray and Artie Pardue. He worked for 34 years for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, wood working, and going to the Amish country. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Brian Ramey officiating. Burial will be in Antioch#2 Cemetery. He is survived by wife, Amanda Pardue; one son, Billy Gene Pardue; two daughters, Miranda (Jeremy) Thomas and Brittney (Chris) Taylor; two sisters, Patsy (Ray) Wooten and Peggy (Ken) Ramey; and three granddaughters, ElleAnna Pardue, Kylie Thomas and Kendall Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Dalen Thomas. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
