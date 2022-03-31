Adelaide Grace Parham, 10 weeks, went home to be with Jesus on March 26, 2022. She was a joyful baby and started laughing when she was only a week old. She loved being held and watching Little Mermaid. She was especially loved by her sister, Emma. Adelaide loved being held and having "Jesus Loves Me" sang to her. She was a Ma & Paw's world. She was loved and adored by her family and all that knew her. She was a little doll and loved wearing big bows in her hair. She attended Friendship Baptist Church with her family and will be loved and missed by all. A service to celebrate her life will be @ Friendship Baptist Church, Saturday, April 02, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Jeremy and Elizabeth Parham of Guntown; her loving sister, Emma Louise Parham; grandparents, Steve and Tammy Parham; great-grandparents, Wylie Parham, Lamar and Carol Ratliff; host of friends and family. Pallbearers will be Dustin Presley and John Verrell. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p. m. She will lie in state at the Friendship Baptist Church one hour prior to the service. The family will welcome flowers but also would appreciate any donations be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital to honor her memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.