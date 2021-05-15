Johnny William Parham, 74, passed away on Friday, March 14, 2021 at his home. Born on March 24, 1947 in Amory, he was a son to Oscar and Dorothy Louise Miller Parham. He attended Hatley High School and married the former Vicki Carnathan on February 4, 1978. For several years, he worked for Loden's Body Shop and then owned and operated Parham's Body Shop for many years. When he wasn't working you could often find him on the racetrack and enjoyed dirt track racing for over 30 years, traveling all over the southeast. He was an all-around outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He had no better time than to ride through the deer hills. As a result of his hunting, he made many, many good friends whom he cherished. One of his hunting highlights was to travel to Newfoundland to hunt moose and to hunt the ring-neck pheasant in Kansas and deer and elk in Colorado. Johnny was always busy doing something never sitting down. He was a member of the New Hope Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home Chapel in Amory with Minister David Highland officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Vicki Parham of Hatley; two daughters, Heather Parham Blake of Hatley and April Parham of Summit, Mississippi; 5 grandchildren, Heath Parham Blake, Molly Bethann Parham, Ian Smith, Corben Blake, and Chloe Smith; great grandson, Anthony Starlin; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister, Beverly Parham. Pallbearers will be Steve Cole, Dave Reynolds, Heath Blake, Steve Shackelford, Scott Seals, and Corben Blake. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Brown, Chris Caldwell, James Maxey, Jeff Capps, Andy Anderson and Bobby Cantrell. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
