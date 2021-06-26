Kathryn Langley Parham, 82, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home. Kathryn was born January 28, 1939, to William Grady Langley and Lorene Wilder Langley in Michigan City. In 1958, she married Dennis Parham; they shared 57 years together before his death in 2016. Kathryn was known to have an ardent love for children, which was made apparent throughout her career as a teacher at Mooreville Elementary School. Kathryn was a lifetime member of East Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed coloring, storytelling, reading and camping. Kathryn leaves behind her three daughters, Karen Westmoreland (Phil) of Plantersville, Donna Steele (Michael Wright) of Tupelo, and Kristi Bennett (Mike) of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, Tiffany Shavers (Jonathan) of Guntown, Tabitha Curry (Justin) of Saltillo, Rob Steele (Delia) of Tupelo, Michael Bennett (Rebecca) of Tampa, Florida, Jenna Bennett, and Zack Bennett, both of Pensacola, Florida; ten great-grandchildren, Bailey Rayfield (William) C.J. Holcomb, Liam Shavers, Kobi Curry (Skyler Humphries), Kyler, Kacyn, Kellum, and Kemp Curry, Dominick and Oliviana Steele; two great-great grandchildren, Ethan Hoxie and Isabelle Bennett; one brother, Melvin Langley (Arlene) of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Murene Clark; and three grandchildren, Will, Cooper, and Meghan Bennett. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, June 27, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Gary Townsend officiating. For those who may not be able to attend, the service will be live-streamed and recorded. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
