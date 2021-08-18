Mavis Parham, 95, began her new life in Heaven on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Born in Smithville, MS, on June 28, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Ham Marshall and Valeria Alice Young Rieves. Mavis grew up in a large family in Monroe County and was a graduate of Smithville High School, Class of 1944. She married the love of her life, Guy Parham and they were blessed with over 45 years of marriage and two children. In addition to being a wonderful mother, she worked to help the family. During her career, Mavis initially worked as a floor supervisor at Amory Garment Company. Later, she worked as a people greeter at Wal-Mart where her kindness put smiles on everyone that walked in the door. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the New Hope Church of Christ. She enjoyed gathering with her church family and serving in different capacities. In her free time, Mavis enjoyed gardening, playing Sudoka, listening to music by Lawrence Welk, and making beautiful creations through crocheting. She loved children and was passionate about helping St. Jude Children's Hospital. Involved in the community, Mavis enjoyed working in election polls for a long time in the Parham Community First District. A woman who touched many lives in the Parham Community, Mavis will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Her legacy of love will live on in the hearts of others. Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Janice Parham, Asheboro, NC; a son, Jerry Parham, Asheboro , NC; her grandchildren, Jason Parham (Kellie), Nathan Parham, Heather Senter (Neil), April Weingartner (Scott), Ashley Vereyken, Clint Vereyken (Heather), and Adam Parham; her great grandchildren, Brayden Parham, Ella Senter; Zach, Tyler & Kyle Parham; Ainsley Senter, Colin Weingartner, Meilah Vereyken, and Declan Vereyken; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Guy C. Parham; her granddaughter, Amanda Parham; four sisters, Maryline Parham, Margaret Haney Davis, Marie Tubb, and Mittie Wardlaw; five brothers, Ray, Richard, Rex, Raymond, and Rafal Rieves. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, August 20, 2021, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Philip Hathcock and Mr. David Highland officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will be Jason Parham, Clint Vereyken, Adam Parham, Mike Tubb, Joe Cowart and Monty McCormick. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home.
