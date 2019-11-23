Melissa Ann Parham, 45, went to be with her Lord on November 22, 2019 due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident on October 25, 2019. Melissa was born October 26, 1974 in Aberdeen. She was a lifelong resident of Hatley and was a graduate of the Class of 1992 from Hatley High School. Melissa worked her whole career in the public, first at Big Star in the Deli and for the last 7 years at McDonald's. During this time she became a familiar face to a multitude of Monroe County residents. She lastly worked the drive thru window in the mornings, and it was her smile that never faded, her big heart that continued to grow bigger each day and her beautiful soul that touched her customers and exemplified the great love she had in her heart for Jesus Christ her Savior. As news spread of her accident and her recent passing, her family has been overwhelmed and over joyed of the many calls and messages from her customers. Her sweet spirit and ever growing smile will be greatly missed from the window at McDonalds. Melissa was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church where she met everyone with a big hug and that sweet smile. She also loved serving in the church nursery. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Elzie Parham; 2 brothers, Roger Cornet and his wife of Aberdeen and Orein Holley (Anita) of Hamilton; sisters, Lola Stanford (Bobby), Amory, Eileen Waddle (James Earl), Grubbs Springs, Peggy Jean Holley, Aberdeen, Maxine Holley, Aberdeen, Katie Easter, Hatley, Sherri George (David), Hatley and Dallas Hawkins, AL, ; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Elaine Holley. Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Stanley Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bailey Doolittle, Bryce Long, Eric Stanford, Billy McCullar, Keith McCullar and Kevin Morris. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 PM until 2:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
