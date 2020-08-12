Amory - Hisako "Judy" Yoshida Parish, 93, passed away on her husband's (Bev) birthday, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Japan on January 1, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Sue Yoshida and the late Mr. Yoshida. At a young age, Judy attended school at Nagoya Japan. She learned how to speak English and got the equivalent of an Associate's Degree in English while in Japan. A beautiful woman, she was always positive, had a great laugh, and could be a firecracker at times. Judy met the love of her life, Bev Martin Parish, who was stationed there with the US Air Force. They were married on May 20, 1947, at the Fifth Air Force Base in Yokota, Japan. After serving his time in Japan, they moved back to Amory. They were blessed by God with a wonderful marriage and successful businesses. Judy was an Entrepreneur and she was brilliant with numbers and balancing many tasks at a time. A hard worker, she managed several rental properties through the years, she was a Tailor by trade, and in 1968 she and her husband started Gravel Equipment and Supply Company. Having grown up poor, financial security was important to her and she helped her husband all the years obtain their goals. Judy loved her family and attended Bigbee Baptist Church. Despite her life in America, she was proud of her Japanese heritage. She loved her family overseas and she always enjoyed speaking her native language Japanese. She liked to entertain, was very gifted and could cook wonderful Tempura Shrimp and Sushi. A true overcomer, who was loving, smart, positive, hardworking, and gifted, Judy was a blessing to her family. They are saddened with her passing yet they are thankful for the wonderful memories and love she gave them all. Left to treasure her memories, her son, Norman Parish (Svetlana), Amory; grandchildren, John Anthony "Tony" Parish, Melissa "Missy" Dawn Parish Box (Johnny), and Martin Yoshida Parish; great grandchildren, Sarah Balducci (Bo), Samantha Jo Parish, Victoria Katlin Parish, John "Alex" Box, Marilyn Abigail "Abi" Parish, Beau Parish, and Isabella Box; several family members in Japan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Beverly "Bev" Martin Parish; grandson, Norman "Chip" Parish, Jr.; and infant, Leslie Parish. A Private Graveside service for Judy will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Judge Michael Malski officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening, August 14, 2020, from 6pm until 8 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory, MS.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
78°
Clear
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 12:14 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.