AMORY -- Judy Parish, 93, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Private family services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.

