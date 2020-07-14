AMORY -- Wayne H. Parish, 77, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020; 11:00 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 - 10:50 AM at at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coontail Cemetery in Wren..

