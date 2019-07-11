BIG CREEK -- Carolyn Hardin Park, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 09, 2019, at The Village of Germantown in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a Graveside service beginning at 11:00am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek, MS.

