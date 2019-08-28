PLANTERSVILLE -- Johnny Mack Park, 64, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Sunday September 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Unity Presbyterian Church cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.