On Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, Thomas "T.M." Parks, 88, resident of Pontotoc and former resident of Houlka who was a person active for many years in the community, religious, and business affairs of Chickasaw County passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness. Thomas Miller Park was born May 28, 1931 in Van Fleet, MS, the son of the late Thomas Allious and Allene Brock Park. He was a graduate of Houston High School and was married to his beloved wife of 64 years, Janice Roberts Parks who survives. A member of Houlka First Baptist Church, Mr. Parks was owner and operator of T.M. Parks Drilling and Sales Co. for over 50 years. He was a Master Mason in John S. Cain Lodge #259 in Houlka, MS for 65 years and served as a Colonel in Gov. Bill Waller's administration. He was also appointed by Gov. Bill Waller to the Mississippi Tombigbee Waterway Board. In addition to his wife, memories will be shared by two sons, Mike Parks (Jo) of Tyler, TX and Patrick Parks of Pontotoc, one brother, Rayburn Parks (Joan) of Houston, MS, two grandchildren Megan Parks Newland and John Patrick Parks, two great grandchildren, Caryn and Jackson Newland and one "Canine" granddaughter, Bella of "The Home." He was also preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Parks. The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Steve Montgomery, Patsy Luther Walker, Beth Luther Waldo, NMMC Home Health and Sanctuary Hospice House nursing staff for their excellent care. At the request of the family there will be a private funeral service and burial for Mr. Parks. Arrangements will be provided by The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Memorials in memory of Mr. Parks may be directed to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Houlka First Baptist Church, PO Box 205, Houlka, MS 38850. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Parks family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.(662)539-7000.
