UNION / PONTOTOC COUNTIES -- Thomas Miller Park, 88, RESIDENT OF PONTOTOC, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Private services are planned at Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funearl & Cremation Care (662)539-7000.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.