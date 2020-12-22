Analue "Ann" Parker, 92, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. Ann was a faithful member of The Church of God of Prophecy-West Side in Pontotoc. She set a christian example everyday of her life. Her favorite verse was John 3:16, in her words, "That says it all." She was a peacemaker and the backbone of her family. To know her was to love her and she loved everyone. Ann is survived by her daughters, Doris Vandiver and Cindy Parker; her grandchildren, Jennifer Barradas, Mary Collins, David R. Vandiver, Chris Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, Tina Ward, Kim Chain, Terry Parker, Paige Hamblin Davis, and Ashley Boyette; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Parker; her son, Tommy Parker; her sisters, Mary Lou Robinson, Cora Lee Parker, and Faye Parker; and her great-granddaughter, Brittany Ward. The services will be private with Bro. Morphis, Bro. Gray, and Bro. Joe Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery, Mooreville, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Chris Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, David R. Vandiver, David Ward, Matt Collins, Daniel Davis, John Tyler Yant, Jake Galloway, and Parker Chain,
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.