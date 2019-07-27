NETTLETON -- Beatrice Peters Parker, 89, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

