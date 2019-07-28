Beatrice Peters Parker, 89, passed away peacefully at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was at home in her room at the Greenhouses surrounded by members of her family and one very special hospice nurse. She was the oldest of seven children born to the late James Carroll Peters and Virginia Grace Jamieson Peters on February 6, 1930 in Lee County. She married James Curtis Parker on December 17, 1947 and was devoted to him for 57 years until his passing in 2004. They raised two children, Curtis Wayne Parker and Carol Parker Turner. Their life together was full. Beatrice was a seamstress by trade and spent many hours at the sewing machine both at work and at home. She made clothes for family, did alterations for others, made curtains, pillows, cheerleader outfits, Halloween costumes, doll and dog clothes; she could do it all. During her later years, she poured her creativity into ceramics. She joined a ceramic group at Nettleton First Baptist Church, where she was a member. Many family members and friends have pieces of her handiwork. She leaves behind a daughter, Carol Parker Turner and her husband Shannon; daughter-in-law, Brenda Parker; three grandsons, Curtis Wade "Curt" Parker, Jonathan Cleve "Jon" Parker and Jamieson Ross Craig; three granddaughters-in law, Sara Parker, Lauren Parker and Meredith Craig; eight great-grandchildren, Curtis Blake, Blaire, Benjamin, James, Gracie, Jon Harris, Jemma and Noah; sister, Lerah Peters Edwards; four brothers, C.D., Clyde, Mack and Terry Peters; sister-in-law, Lucille Pender; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom lovingly refer to her as "Bat-Bat." She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her only son, Curtis Wayne Parker; brother, James Hilton "Buddy" Peters; sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Peters, Opal Sisk and Louise Parker; brothers-in law, Doug Parker, George Sisk and Dank Pender; niece, Donna Kay Pender; and a great-nephew, Harris James Phillips. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Ed Earnest and Rev. Cecil Locke officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her great nephews, Tucker Witt, Gray Earnest, Carter Phillips, Aaron Phillips, Marcus Phillips and Pearce Phillips. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
