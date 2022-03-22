Saltillo—Billy "Bones" Parker passed away at his home in Saltillo on March 21, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born February 25, 1961, in Tupelo to Verdie Elijah Parker and Myrtle Dill Parker. He was an Over The Road truck driver for 35 years. After operating his own trucking company for 20 years, Billy was currently employed by Williams Logistics of Tupelo. He enjoyed spending his free time with his family, especially his grandson, Cooper. You could always catch him eating Little Debbie snacks and ice cream. Billy leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Melissa "Missy" Floyd Parker of Satillo; three sons, Matthew Parker (Nancy) of Guntown, William Parker (Brooke) of Saltillo, and Casey Parker (K.C.) of Pontotoc; grandson, Cooper Parker (AKA "his Buddy"); a brother, Bobby Parker of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Zachary Dwayne Parker. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Billy's memory will be 11 a.m. Saturday with Bro. Darin Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jamie Franks, Andy Hodges, Brent Floyd, John Wooten, Trey Rodgers, and Jason Brown. Billy's sons and grandson will serve as honorary pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.