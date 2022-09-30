Guntown — Bobby Lee Parker passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was employed at Southern Motion. He enjoyed fishing, going to the dirt track races and watching tv. Private family services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbelltown Cemetery. Bobby is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia Parker of Guntown; his son, Michael "Todd" Parker of Corinth; his daughters, Amy Parker of Guntown, Melissa Pearson (Bo) of Guntown and Rhonda Parker Lee (Phil) of Michie, TN; his sister, Jean Parker Brasher of AL; his grandchildren, Mackenzie Holmes, Blake Holmes, Lauren Culver Andreason, Zachary (Zach) Parker, Hunter Parker, Chloe Parker and Linzie Parker and his great-grandchildren, Allie Culver, Lillie Culver, Braxton Parker, Elijah Parker and Kolten Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zack and Goldie Parker. Pallbearers are Jessie Moore, Jimmy Moore, Kenny Hallmark, Chris Moreland, Dustin Moreland and Anthony Moreland. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.