Margaret Jeanette Parker - Caldwell, 80, of Saltillo, MS formerly of Southaven, MS passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Ms Parker retired from Dales Restaurant in Southaven after 34 years. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Caldwell; her parents, James V. and Clara O New; three brothers: LV New, James Clayton New, William New and daughter, Patricia Armstrong. She leaves one son, Ricky Parker (Trish) of Hernando, MS; two daughters, Tina Pitts of Pontotoc, MS and Terra Stembridge (Don) of Mooreville, MS; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; also many other beloved family and friends. Visitation will be on Monday, October 7 from 9 to 10:45 AM at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with graveside service following at Forest Hill Cemetery, South in Memphis. Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
