Columbus- Carl Wain Parker, 80, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home in Columbus. He was born November 7, 1939 in Calhoun County to the late Hubert Wesson Parker, Sr. and Thelma Ree Porter Parker. A Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Center Grove Baptist Church in Maben with Dr. Thad Moore officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Linda Hines Parker of Columbus; two daughters, Mitzi Woods of Brandon, Tammy Forrester of Columbus; one son, Ronald Gene McClain of Brandon; two son-in-laws, James Andy Alsobrook of Brandon and Randall Forrester of Columbus; a daughter-in-law, Joni McClain of Columbus; granddaughter, Hillari Forrester; a grandson, Ryan Forrester; nieces and nephews, Stacey Parker, Chris Parker and Mechille Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Wesson Parker, Sr and Thelma Ree Porter Parker; a brother, Hubert Wesson "H.W." Parker, Jr. Pallbearers will be Ryan Forrester, Sunny Winters, Boloy Thomas, Casey Sexton, Tommy Tuck, Al Tuck, Jonathan Lee, Johnny Lee, James Thompson and Amos Coley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory, Post Office Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
