Jackie Lynn Dillard Parker, 71, departed this life for her life in eternity at 9:15 PM Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Jackie devoted her life to public education as a master teacher, program director and innovative educational leader at many levels in Mississippi. Born on Sept. 28, 1949 in Tupelo to the late Charles Jackson Dillard and Mildred Louise Buchanan Dillard, she graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1967. She received her A.A. from Itawamba Community College and her B.A. from the University of Mississippi where she won the Taylor Award for a perfect 4.0. She completed her M.A. from Mississippi University from Woman and successfully completed her course work at the University of Mississippi on her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership. Dr. Parker loved being in the classroom and taught many years in the Tupelo Public School District at the Middle School as well as King as a talented and gifted teacher. Dr. Parker was chosen as Mississippi's Teacher of the Year in 2000. She later affiliated with the University of Mississippi as Director of the National Board Certification Program for 12 years. Her legacy will include educating brilliant students and seeing hundreds of Mississippi's brightest and best teachers reach their greatest potential in their profession. Jackie's greatest hobby in life was seeing her students excel and following their careers and lives after the classroom. She enjoyed travel with her sister, Charlene, her dogs but her greatest gift to humanity was her selfless giving of her time, talents and resources to others. She was a longtime active member of the Furrs Baptist Church. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Furrs Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Private burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 7PM Friday at Holland Funeral Directors and from 10 AM - service time on Saturday at Furrs Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Jackie is survived by her husband, Joe Parker of Furrs, whom she married in Pontotoc on July 17, 1992; a son, Jason Scott "Jay" Ferguson of Tupelo; three daughters; Dawn Kelly (Billy) of Mooreville, Mary Ann West (Barry) of Mooreville, and Ashley Parker of Cleveland, TN; 8 grandchildren, Addie Grace, Carmen, Kristen, Anna, Alex, Haley, Lyric and Trent; a sister, Charlene Bishop of Tupelo; a brother, Billy Wayne Dillard (Shirley) of Furrs; his nieces and nephews, Tim Dillard (Tammy), Angela Harris (Tony), Steve Bishop (Heather), and Tommy Bishop, and their families; and all her Parker relatives by marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mildred Dillard Cole; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Bishop. Memorials may be made to the Pontotoc Second Chances Animal Rescue League, P. O. Box 165, Pontotoc, MS 38863, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
