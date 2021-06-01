Eldon Ray Parker, 90, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 18, 1931 to the late Dink Parker and the late Janie Holland Parker. He was a member of Walker Baptist Church and loved his church family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener and dearly loved his family. Services will be 11:00 am on Thursday June 3, 2021 at Walker Baptist Church with Ministers Tony Wood, Scotty Wood, and Clay Weaver. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Walker Baptist Church. Burial will be at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Parker; daughter, Deborah (Tony) Wood; son, Mike (Janet) Parker all of Golden; grandchildren: Scotty Wade (Jona) Wood, Melissa (Zach) Hall, Jason (Kristen) Parker, Shane (Briana) Wood; great-grandchildren: Kolby Bragwell, Kaleb Bragwell, Brody Wood, Parker Watts, Noah Wood, Audrey Watts, Emma Wood, Taelyn Randolph, Casey Hall, Zayden England, Charli Wood, Stetson Hall; brothers: William "Bookie" Parker and Bill (Vicki) Parker Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elbert Parker; sisters: Gertrude Massey, Roberta Murphy, Maxine Barker, Mildred Scott Pallbearers will be Jason Parker, Shane Wood, Kolby Bragwell, Kaleb Bragwell, Brody Wood, Parker Watts Honorary Pallbearers are Noah Wood and Scotty Wood Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
