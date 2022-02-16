Mrs. Emma L. Parker passed away on February 13, 2022 at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley Mississippi at the age of 86. She was born January 16, 1936 to Luther Pearl Lence and Grady Mae Davis Lence in Tippah County, MS. She worked as a Radiologist at the Med in Memphis, TN and attended First Baptist Church of Ripley, MS The family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis, TN. She is survived by two brothers: Luther Allen Lence of Ripley, MS, Jackie Lence of Ripley, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband: John F. Parker; her parents; one sister: Marjorie Crawford. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
