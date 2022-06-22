Hubert Mason Parker, 70, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, 6/20/2022 at 10am at Living Faith Tabernacle 218 Shelton St , Columbus. Visitation will be on 9:30 until service time at Church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS SERVICE is in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Parker family. Memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America (hdsa.org). You may leave you condolences and memories at associatedfuneral.com .
