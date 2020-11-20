Jessica L. Parker, 33, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Home. She was born February 9, 1987 to Rick Parker and the late Vikki Epps Parker. She enjoyed being outside, listening to music, and being around other kids. She was disabled most of her life. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm November 22, 2020 at Belmont Memory Gardens with Bro. Donnie Riley officiating. Survivors include her father, Rick Parker of Golden; brother, Justin (Kala) Parker of Fulton. Preceded in death by her mother, Vikki Epps Parker 1 Peter 5:10 - And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

