Mrs. Jimmie Lynn (Waddle) Parker, 91, passed away on June 6, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 9, 1929 in Itawamba County to parents R.N. Waddle and Amanda (Conwill) Waddle. She was a lifelong resident of the Nettleton area. She was a homemaker but she had also worked for the garment industry as well as several years at the Jack and Jill Daycare in Nettleton where she lovingly enjoyed the children. Mrs. Jimmie loved flowers, traveling, and being with her family and friends. Funeral Services will be at Jones Chapel Baptist Church in Nettleton on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Wesley Stephens and Bro. James Rutledge officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Martha Kay Tubb (Eddy) of Pensacola, FL; Jona Lynn Burklow (Mike) of Camden, AL; one son, David Lee Parker (Patti) of Nettleton, MS; one brother, Bryson Waddle, SR. (Sue) of Plantersville, MS; eight grandchildren, Alysha LaPlant, Andrew Tubb (Angie), Alston Parker (Mary Megan), Ashlee Bow (Eric) , Anna Long (David), Zach Etheridge, Kelli Etheridge, Sarah Burklow, eleven grandchildren, and a hosts of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter Lee Parker, her sisters, Lois Parks, Lena Waddle, Mary Randolph, Winnie Cody, Mable Scruggs, Eudell Pender, Leatrice Nanney, Nellie Gray; four brothers. Earl, Albert, Edward and Leaton Waddle. Pallbearers will be Andrew Tubb, Alston Parker, Zach Etheridge, David Long, Eric Bow, Drew Tubb, and Parker Tubb. Visitation will be before service time 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
