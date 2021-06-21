Jimmy G. Parker, 76, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2PM at Old Town Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11AM-1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, 270 Coffee St, Pontotoc, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.