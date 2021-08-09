Joanne Stroud Parker, 85, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Magnolia Place in New Albany. She was born on April 4, 1936 in Union County to William Guy Stroud and Alma Lucille Smith. She was a former bookkeeper for Burchfield Supermarket and a department manager for Wal-Mart. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don Chandler and Bro. Terry Floyd officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Shotwell and Karen Mayo (Donald); her sons, Dan Parker (Suzanne) and Mike Parker (Lisa); six grandchildren: Amanda Jo Wilson (Trey), Parker Dawson (Robert), Abbey Wright (Daniel), Kayla Tullos (Andrew), Allie Speck (Adam) and Ashley Parker; and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Melvin Parker; and a son-in-law, Hugh Shotwell. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 from noon until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
