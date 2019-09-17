Walker Mace Parker, Jr., 88, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton after an extended illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born June 14, 1931 to Walker Mace and Jerusha Ion Gory Parker. In 2001, he retired from Clark Truck Line after working as a truck driver for over 50 years. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing Dominoes and Rook. He also enjoyed visiting the Casinos, watching wrestling and football, and doing anything outdoors, especially gardening. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his two sons, Danny R. Parker and his wife, Debbie of Corinth and James A. Parker and his wife, Tonya of Baldwyn; two granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany Parker; two great-grandchildren, Camryn Young and Connor Keith; and brother, Milton Parker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jewel Parker who died February 23, 2011; four brothers, Jack Parker, Hoyle Francis Parker, J.W. Parker and Gene Parker; and sister, Mazie Parker Gossett. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., September 18, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Derrick Young, Marty Stacks and Patrick Dixon. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
