82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville, MS. Lee Roy Parker was born to his late parents, Bill Parker and Emma Lee White on Jan. 24, 1938 in Chickasaw Co. Lee Roy Parker was a factory worker and member of Clark Chapel. Mr. Parker is survived by one daughter; Latasha Hughes of Okolona. Three sons; Willie "Butch" Moore (Brenda), Leroy Parker, Jr. and Dennis Parker all of Okolona. Nine sisters; Annie Griffin, Katie Mae Collins-Elliott (Louis), Dorothy Collins, Earnestine Parker, Barbara Judd (Willie), Maxine Randle (William), Linda Randle, Debra Maeweather, and Kathy Garth (Early) all of Okolona. Two brothers; Lester Parker (Patricia) amd Dennis Gates of Verona. There are also 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at Williams Memorial from 3-4 p.m. Face masks/coverings are required. The graveside service will be on Sun., Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Clark Chapel Cemetery. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
