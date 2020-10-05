Linda Faye Parker, 79, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. She was born in Red Bay, Alabama, September 14, 1941 to Ellis Ray and Cora Lee Brock Parker. Survivors include her four sisters, Brenda Beam and her husband, Tommy of Amory, Barbara Kennedy and her husband, Doug of Becker, Martha Kennedy and her husband, Billy of Becker, and Betty McNeese and her husband, Anthony of Smithville; and one brother, Jerry Parker and his wife, Sandra of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Houge; and two brothers, Larry Parker and James Parker. A private family graveside service will be held in Keyes Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Kennedy officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
