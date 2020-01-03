Lillian Marie Parker, 91, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on October 22, 1928, to Benjamin Feb King and Cora Bell Eldridge King. She was a member of Thrasher Baptist Church since 1953. She enjoyed traveling and watching any kind of sports. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley, Jr. officiating. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM and go until service time. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, Boyd Parker (Jeannine) from Altitude Community; daughters, Patsy Taylor of Marietta, and Cathy Trimble of New Site; brothers, Chester King from Altitude Community and Sonny King (Mary) of Jacinto Community; Zena Faye Stewart of Booneville and Marjorie Chase (Thomas) of Thrasher Community; grandchildren, Shane Taylor (Shanna), Brent Taylor, Wesley Trimble, Bart Trimble, Matt Parker, Daniel Parker (Kelsey), Samuel R. Parker, and Wendy Cox; great-grandchildren, Saydee Taylor, Payden Taylor, Livvie Taylor, Nathan Cox, Nicholas Cox, Jo Ellynn McEwen, Lana Trimble, Tyson Trimble, Noah Trimble, Brylee Hammock, Ryder Hammock, Sam Parker, Molly Parker, and Drew Parker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Parker; a son-in-law, Raymond Taylor;; brothers, Carmon King, Doyle King, Jimmy King, Cecil Randal King, Benny King; sisters, Hester Jones and Dorothy McCoy; brother-in-law, Yarber McCoy; sisters-in-law, Brenda King and Genell King. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Shane Taylor, Brent Taylor, Wesley Trimble, Bart Trimble, Matt Parker, Daniel Parker, and Samuel R. Parker. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
