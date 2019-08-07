BYHALIA, MS -- Maybell Parker, 88, passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home also Thursday 9:00am until service.

