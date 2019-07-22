Mrs. Opal Louise Parker, age 91, accomplished her goal to live her life to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 20, 2019 while at Simerson Green House, Methodist Senior Service, Tupelo Campus following a long fruitful life. She was born March 21, 1928 in Lee County, Mississippi where she lived all of her life. She married on August 15, 1953 to the late Gordon Parker who died in 2016. Opal retired two times, first working for 22 years at Reed's Manufacturing, then as a Certified Nurse Assistant, employed for 19 years by North MS Medical Center. After her last retirement she worked at Dollar General. She enjoyed working and cross-stitching in her spare time, sharing her talent with others. Opal was a devoted member of Calvary Assembly Worship Center, Tupelo. She loved gospel singing. Opal loved the ladies in the Simerson House. The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the loving care they showed during Mrs. Opal's stay there. A celebration of her life and home-going will be at 2 PM, today (Tuesday, July 23, 2019) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ben Raper and Bro. Tim Barber officiating. Private burial will follow at Garden of Rest Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be today from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include her daughter, Mitzi Carr (Jody) of Shannon; 2 brothers, Gerald Pate of Amory and Mark Pate (Betty) of Sherman; 2 sisters, Jo Hall and Dovie Pate, both of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Stephanie Cook (Robert), David Carr (Angel), Lori Lachney (Jerry Tackett), Chad Parker (Susan), Carmen Lowrey (Caleb Angle), and Summer Wikle (John); 14 great-grandchildren, Garrett, Carley, Grayce, Magers, Maegan, Magnum, Tristan, Brady, Nathalie, Myles, Myla, John Parker, Mary Sunshine, and Teddy. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Nan Alexander; son, Phillip Parker; brothers, Buddy Pate, Jackie Pate, Junior Pate, and Mike Pate; sisters, Marie Kent and Elizabeth Sanders. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM, today and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
