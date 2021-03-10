Robert Ellis "Robby" Parker, 59, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo from injuries sustained during a fall. Born on Oct. 20, 1961 to the late Hugh and Frances Blankenship Parker, he was a lifelong resident of this area. He spent the last 18 plus years working in maintenance for Tommy Brooks Oil Company. Robby loved the outdoors, 4 wheeler riding, camping and fishing. He enjoyed watching TV, grilling but most importantly, playing with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robby was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebel (hotty toddy), a good ole soul and a simple man with a big ole heart. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Saturday. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming for those unable to attend. Robby is survived by his former wife and partner for over 27 years, Theresa Parker Rogers of Richmond/Evergreen; his children, Tina, Joey, Scotty and Cary; 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren whom Papaw loved; his sisters, Dottie Patterson of Palmetto, Sandy Ard of Baldwyn and Paulette Spurr (Rick) of Endville; 3 nieces, April, Angela and Rebecca, and a nephew, Nicholus, and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Frankie Parker; his daughter, Kimberly, and son, Glen. Pallbearers are Nick Patterson, Joseph and Scott Wilkins, Dalton Williams, Josh Merrell and David Box.
