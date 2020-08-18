Sarah Parker, 72, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. She was born December 3, 1947 in Baldwyn to Vardaman and Gladys Miller. She was a longtime employee of Futorian and a faithful member of Oak Valley Christian Church. She loved singing, tending to her flowers and her dogs. She loved her family and doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be 12 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Danny Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In order to comply with state mandated regulations, family and friends are asked to wear mask at all times. She is survived by her children, Mike Parker (Ruby Perry) of Cherokee, AL and Theresa Petty (Jerry Lyle) of Shannon; one brother, Ronald Cain of Biloxi; 5 grandchildren, Candice Gullick, Jamie Parker, Corey Petty, Sam Parker and Dakota Parker; 7 great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Kellan, Mason, Jordan, Kailer, Jayden and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jimmy Parker. Pallbearers will be Mike Parker, Nathan Bedford, Jerry Lyle, Thomas Hogan, Corey Petty, Sam Parker and Jamie Parker. Visitation will be 10 - 12 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
