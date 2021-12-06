Bobby Joe Parker Sr., 63, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 8, 1958 in Tupelo to John Elridge and Luella Allred Parker. Remembered as a jack of all trades, Bobby worked in many areas of the construction industry. He enjoyed raising game chickens during his retirement. His greatest joy was his family. He was fiercely proud of his boys and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bobby leaves behind two sons, Bobby Parker Jr. (Jerri) of Selmer, Tenn. and Dustin Parker of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Blade, Landon, Bailey, Summer, Gracie, Merri Kirk (Landon), Christopher Monk (Brittney), and Steven Boer (Heather); great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Gideon, Genesis, Collin, Blake and Daxton; five brothers, John L. (Charlotte), Durell (Geraldine), D.L. (Betty), Eugene and Billy Wayne; the mother of his children, Becky Stout (Stephen); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paula; a sister, Sue Nell Franks, and a brother, Gerald Wayne. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Bobby's life will be 3:30 Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. John Gale officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
